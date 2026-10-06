Zola “Sue” Lively Leach, Rocky Top

Zola “Sue” Lively Leach, age 88 of Rocky Top, entered her Heavenly Home on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

Sue was born at home, in New River, Tennessee on September 15, 1938, to Guy and Winfrey Carroll Lively. Sue was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to everyone blessed to know her. She was a faithful member of Main Street Baptist Church and a devoted Christian whose faith was an important part of her life. Sue loved her family and they were truly the center of her world. The time she spent with those she loved meant more than anything.

In addition to her parents, Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Leach, and siblings Emma Lou Lively, Billy Lee Lively, and Wilby Jean Lively Ledford.

Sue is survived by her daughters: Kathy (Tim) Brown of Andersonville, Kim Bunch of Baghdad, Iraq, Melissa (Brooks) Boyd of Trent, Texas; granddaughter Emily Boyd of Arlington, Texas; sisters-in-law: Alma Lively, Wanda Black, and Annette Yount; beloved nieces and nephews.

Sue is celebrating in Heaven with Billy Ray and her special friends, Jane Boggs, Wilma Marcum, Margaret Stallard and Anne Swisher.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2026, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Main Street Baptist Church, Rocky Top, TN.

A Celebration of Life Service with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating will be held following the visitation.

A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Woodhaven Cemetery, Claxton Community, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made “In Memory of Sue Leach” to Main Street Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 405, Rocky Top, Tennessee 37769.

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