Kenneth F. Luckmann, Oak Ridge

Kenneth F. Luckmann, (80), of Oak Ridge passed away 10/18/26.

Ken was born Dec. 25, 1945 and grew up in Westfield, NJ. He graduated from John’s Hopkins University in 1968 and Vanderbilt Medical School in 1972. Ken married Jerralyn Wall Aug. 1, 1970. After completion of his training, the family moved to Oak Ridge in 1977 where, Ken, a board-certified gastroenterologist, established Oak Ridge Gastroenterology Associates. He continued to work in this practice until his retirement in June, 2014.

Ken was past-President of Roane-Anderson Medical Society, past-Chief of Staff at Methodist Medical Center, volunteered as a founder of Briarcliff Community Club and the Oak Ridge Sister City Support Organization. With the SCSO, he facilitated numerous international programs with Russian and Japanese delegations traveling to and from Oak Ridge. He volunteered with the Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge until his death.

Ken enjoyed golf, family beach vacations, and soccer with his kids’ teams. His extensive travels took him to all 7 continents and all 50 states. He considered China, Russia, the Panama Canal and Antarctica highlights of his travel experiences.

A special pleasure was his involvement with Second Opinion Rock Band which performed at fundraisers for various non-profit organizations including the Free Medical Clinic and Hospitality Houses at Methodist Medical Center.

Ken was a loved and respected physician by the Oak Ridge community. Many patients credit him with expert and compassionate care.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Phyllis Luckmann, and daughter, Kelly Elizabeth Luckmann.

Ken is survived by one brother: Dr. Roger Luckmann of Natick, MA; 4 sons: Keith Luckmann and wife, Laurie Goodwin of Atlanta; Craig Luckmann and wife, Maria Cox of Denver; Clark Luckmann and wife, Sara Brinn, of Reno; Chris Luckmann of Jefferson City, TN.; and 1 daughter: Christina Westerman and husband, Justin of Oak Ridge; 7 grandchildren: Riley and Connor of Atlanta; Ellie Jennings and Isaiah of Jefferson City; William of Denver; Bentley Westerman of Oak Ridge.

Graveside services will be on Friday, Nov. 20 at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. The family requests Memorial donations be made to the Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge on their website or to the Oak Ridge Sister City Support Organization.

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