Tiffani Lee Qualls, Clinton

Tiffani Lee Qualls, age 55, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away after a courageous fight with cancer on October 12, 2026. She was born on May 8, 1971, in Corbin, Kentucky.

Tiffani was a beautiful soul with a heart of gold. She was the kind of person who wanted to see others happy, who knew the importance of lifting people up, and who had a way of making those around her feel cared for. Her kindness came naturally, and she gave love freely to the people in her life. She had a beautiful smile that could brighten the room, and even more beautiful was the heart behind it.

Tiffani had a love for fashion and enjoyed expressing herself through her own unique style. She appreciated the beauty in life and had a special way of bringing her own light wherever she went. But beyond her love for fashion, what truly made Tiffani special was the love she carried for her family and friends. The people who loved her meant the world to her, and she treasured those who stood by her and cared for her.

She will be remembered for her kind heart, her loving spirit, her smile, and the way she encouraged others. She was someone who wanted to lift people up rather than tear them down, to offer kindness when it was needed, and to make the people around her feel loved. Those who knew Tiffani will forever carry memories of her warmth, her personality, and the love she shared in their own special ways.

Above all, Tiffani leaves behind a family who loved her dearly and a legacy of love that cannot be measured by words alone. While her passing leaves an emptiness in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, the memories she created and the kindness she showed will continue to live on. The impact she made on others will not be forgotten, and she will forever hold a special place in the hearts of those whose lives she touched.

Tiffani is survived by her loving husband, Howard Qualls; her children, Nicholas Burgel, Lauren Karczewski, and Alli Barnard; and her two grandchildren. Her mother, Betty Crowder, and stepfather, Joe Crowder; Brother; Todd Nelson; Her Sister -in-laws, Linda and Arlon Jones, Bonnie and Johnny Keathley, Trannie and Richard Barry, and Brother-in-law Bobby and Lisa Qualls;

Special aunt, Gail; Along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends who were dear to her heart.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Nelson, and her sister, Traci Campbell.

Though Tiffani’s time on this earth has come to an end, the love she gave and the kindness she showed will continue through the lives of the people she loved. Her smile may no longer light up a room, but the memories of it will remain forever. She will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered, and forever cherished by all who had the blessing of knowing her.

Funeral service will be held at a later date

Arrangements by Jackson Funeral home and Cremation of Oliver Springs, TN

To share a memory or leave a message for Tiffini’s family please visit our online guest page at Jacksonfuneralservices.com

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