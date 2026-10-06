Mr. Dallas “Jiger” Fritts, Rockwood

Mr. Dallas “Jiger” Fritts, age 80, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2026, at his home. He was born November 19, 1945, in Harriman, Tennessee. He was a retired Supervisor with the U.S. Dept. of Energy Y-12 Facility and was an avid Flea Marketeer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde & Evelyn Fritts; sons, Greg Fritts, and Brad Fritts; and grandson, Tyler Ray.

Survivors include:

Wife of 61 years: Rita Fritts of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Angie Fritts of Rockwood, TN

Sister & Brother-in-law: Anita Smith (Dempsey) of Georgetown, KY

Brother & Sister-in-law: Eddie & Judy Fritts of Cookeville, TN

And other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 7, 2026, from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is honored to serve the family of Mr. Dallas “Jiger” Fritts.

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