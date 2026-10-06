Paulette Clevenger, Oak Ridge

Paulette Clevenger, 71, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away peacefully from complications of end stage renal disease on October 3, 2026. Paulette was born in Rock Falls, Illinois. As a young child her family moved to Jamestown, Kentucky, where she was raised. Paulette graduated from Russell County High School. After graduating high school, she joined the Navy. She served in the Navy at the US Navy Training Center Oceana in Virginia Beach, VA. While in the Navy she met the love of her life, Gerald Clevenger. They were married on September 9, 1977 in Virginia Beach, VA. After serving her country in the Navy, Paulette and Gerald moved to Knoxville, TN. Paulette obtained her Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Tennessee. Once Paulette obtained her degree in education, she went to work for Knox County Public Schools. She enjoyed working with her students and took pride in her role as an educator. After over 25 years with Knox County Public School, Paulette retired from teaching. In retirement, Paulette and Gerald moved to Jamestown, KY and lived a country life. While they enjoyed their time on the farm Kentucky, they missed Tennessee. Once again, they decided to move back to Tennessee and establish their life in Oak Ridge. Paulette enjoyed being back in Tennessee, and she loved her home in Oak Ridge near Melton Hill Lake. Paulette was a kind, generous, and loving person who will be missed. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend. Her favorites things were spending time with family and friends, watching Tennessee football, her dog, Leo, listening to music, and going out to eat.

Paulette is survived by her children, Summer Babis and Sara Clevenger; her grandchildren, Amilia Babis, William Babis, Shane Dobens, and Sofia Dobens; and her siblings, Patricia Polston, Donald Antle, and Danny Antle.

Paulette is preceded in death by the love of her life, Gerald Clevenger; her brother, Ronald Antle. and her parents Edmund and Edaline Antle.

Service: Receiving of friends will be held from 2pm-3pm on Saturday October 24 at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home in Oak Ridge, followed by a service. A celebration of life will be held at Calhoun’s in Oak Ridge afterwards. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to the American Cancer Society. Mott-McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations is assisting the Clevenger family

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