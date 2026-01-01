Emmanuel Community Baptist Church invites everyone to their Revival starting August 9th. The church is …Read More »
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South Roane County Volunteer Fire Department Hosting “Cruise-In for a Cause” on June 20
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Calvary Baptist Church Oak Ridge Invites You to Vacation Bible School
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Anderson County Health Council Meeting Set for May 6
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Norris Lions Club Yard Sale Set for May 2nd
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Free Literacy Class Launches in Rockwood
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Anderson County Employee Insurance Board Meeting
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Set Free Ministries and Programs Breaks Ground in Meigs County, TN
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Ben Martin Track Closed for Repainting Through Tuesday
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NOTICE OF COURT SECURITY MEETING
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MARBLE CITY OPERA CONCERT IN OAK RIDGE ON FEBRUARY 23
(OAK RIDGE, TN) – Marble City Opera will present a concert of opera and musical …Read More »
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Knoxville Museum of Art Presents ‘Tools as Art: Work & Play’ Exhibition
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Maple Syrup Festival at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site
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Anderson EMS awarded grant from UT Medical
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JEFF CARSON TO BE HONORED DURING NATIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT MONTH IN WASHINGTON, D.C. DURING POLICE WEEK
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Appropriations Committee Approves Chairman Fleischmann’s FY26 Energy and Water Bill
Washington, DC – The House Appropriations Committee met to consider the Fiscal Year 2026 Energy and …Read More »
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Chairman Fleischmann’s Energy and Water Bill Advances Through Subcommittee
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Americans Deserve to Know Who Was Running the Country While Biden Was Asleep at the Wheel
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Energy and Water Chairman Chuck Fleischmann Applauds Confirmation of Secretary of Energy Chris Wright
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Fleischmann to Serve Second Consecutive Term as Energy and Water Appropriations Chairman