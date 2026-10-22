Michael Lee Satterfield, 64

Michael Lee Satterfield passed away on October 16, 2026. He was born September 24, 1962 in Oak Ridge TN to Martha and Ted Satterfield(predeceased).

He is survived by his partner in crime, Michelle (Mickey) Stockton for the last 30+ years, and his sisters, Lynne Satterfield, Cathy Satterfield and Joan Satterfield McDaniel (Mark); all of Oak Ridge.

Per his wishes, he was cremated. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date.

Michael enjoyed spending time with friends and family, that included bowling, shooting pool, TN Vols Football, and car racing.

He worked at The Nucleus and Mirion Technology, since graduation in 1980 from ORHS.

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