Edward Gene Stiltner, Clinton

Edward Gene Stiltner, 79 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2026. Born on February 14, 1947, in Grundy, Virginia, Edward lived a life defined by service, duty, family, and an unwavering commitment to protecting others.

Edward spent his life answering the call- to serve his country, to protect his community, and to provide for the people he loved.

Edward’s journey began in the mountains of Virginia, carried him through military service during Vietnam, continued through decades of law enforcement, and ultimately brought him home to the family and community he cherished.

Edward was a proud 1965 graduate of Coalfield High School. At just 18 years old, he answered the call to serve his country, entering the United States Army. From 1966 to 1969, he served honorably as Sergeant Stiltner, Military Police, during the Vietnam. His military service was a source of great pride throughout his life and helped shape the man he would become.

Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Edward continued his career of service as a police officer with the Oak Rideg Police Department. He later joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol, where he served as a Tennessee State Trooper for 25 remarkable years before retiring. Whether wearing the uniform of a solider, police officer, or state trooper, Edward dedicated much of his life to serving and protecting others. His badge was more than a job-it was a responsibility he carried with pride.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Onia Stiltner; son, Bryan Stiltner; brothers, Harold Stiltner, Jerry Stiltner, Doug Stilitner, and Ray Stiltner.

He leaves behind his son, Kevin (Amie) Stiltner; brothers, Barry (Pat) Stiltner, Jimmy (Ginny) Stiltner; sister, Christine (Bob) Humphrey; grandchildren, Emilie, Makenzie, Arliana, Riley, Aiden, and Alexandra Stiltner, who will carry his memory and legacy forward.

In keeping with Gene’s wishes, he will be cremated, and no funeral services are planned at this time.

A soldier. A protector. A father. A grandfather. A brother. A servant.

His uniform may now be laid down, but the legacy of his service will never be forgotten.

Rest easy, Sergeant Stiltner. Your watch is over. Your service is complete.

Sharp Funeral Home of Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Stiltner Family during this difficult time.

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