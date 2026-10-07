William Claude Pyles, Clinton

William Claude Pyles, age 78 of Clinton, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, October 5, 2026.

Claude will be remembered as a hard worker who loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed attending Temple of Christ Baptist Church, going to the Flea Market, and visiting the Corner Market. These simple pleasures and steady routines were a meaningful part of his life and reflected the kind of man he was.

Above all, Claude cherished his family. He is survived by his wife, Aileen Pyles, with whom he shared 57 years and 5 months of marriage. He also leaves behind his children, Billy Pyles Sr., Tommy Mullins, and Dorothy York. His family continued to grow through the generations, and he is also survived by his grandchildren: Danielle Pyles, Billy Pyles Jr., Austin Pyles, Sabrina and Patrick Eaddy, Tony and Brittney Pyles, Erik Pyles, Hailey Hollowell, and Madison Pyles. His great-grandchildren brought further joy to his life, and they include Rylan and Laynea Pyles, Aurora and Neveah Eddy, Liam Dean, Gracie Riddick, Bella, Isaac, Cyrus, and Ana Pyles, and Grayson Hollowell.

Claude is also survived by special friends who were important to him through the years, including Louise and Woodie Hill, Brenda Pyles, Rosa Cherry, Avon Knox, Belinda Moore, and Crystal Richards, as well as many other friends.

He was preceded in death by his sons, William Pyles Jr. and Anthony Pyles Sr.; his mother and father, Dora and Fletcher Pyles; his brothers, Jim, Charles, Dewey, and Glenn Pyles; and his sister, Viola Idles, known as Sissy.

Family and friends may gather for visitation on Friday, October 9, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Jones Mortuary, 375 N Main St, Clinton, Tennessee 37716. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at Jones Mortuary. Burial will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Glen Foust Cemetery on Clear Branch Road, Rocky Top, Tennessee 37769.

Claude Pyles will be remembered with love for his devotion to his family, his faith, and the everyday places and people that meant so much to him. His memory will remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Jones Mortuary is honored to serve the Pyles Family.

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