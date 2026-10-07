Allen B. Vickery, Caryville

Allen B. Vickery, 77, of Caryville, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord, as a born again Christian, on October 2, 2026. Allen attended Beech Grove Baptist Church as often as he was able. He loved his church and his church family.

Allen was a very dedicated worker who did not like to miss work. He worked as a brick mason for more than 30 years, a trade that reflected his strong work ethic and steady commitment. Later, he worked for Tommy Carroll at C & C Litter Control.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR and loved spending time with his family and his dogs, Buddy and Oakley. Those who knew Allen will remember a man who valued hard work, loved his family deeply, and found joy in the people and pets who shared his life.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby (Aslinger) Vickery; his sons, Gary W. Vickery and wife Jasmine (Harris) Vickery, John Vickery and wife Karen (Lloyd) Vickery; his grandchildren, Tyler James Vickery, Chastity E. Vickery and Skyler Douglas, Alexis Vickery, Cierra (Vickery) Dison and husband Trey Dison; and his great-grandchild, Brantley Dison. He is also survived by his brothers, Roger Vickery and wife Kim Vickery, and Danny Ray Vickery; his sisters, Linda and Gary Tindell, Dale and Gary Welch, Alma Wesley, Janie and Steve Hardison, Sue and David Huckaby, and Marlene Baxter. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Vickery; his mother, Juanita (Tucker) Vickery; his brother, Steve Vickery; and his sisters, Mary Grace Vickery and Rose Hall.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Jones Mortuary, 375 North Main Street, Clinton, Tennessee 37716. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at Jones Mortuary. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Glen Foust Cemetery, Clear Branch Road, Rocky Top, Tennessee 37769.

Jones Mortuary is honored to serve the Vickery family.

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