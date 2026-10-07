Rickie E. Hill, Lancing

Rickie E. Hill, 59, of Lancing, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Lou White and Richard E. Hill; his sister, Sheila D. Hill; and his niece, Ashley M. Watts.

He is survived by his children, Anna N. Hill and Richard E. Hill (Lil Ricky) of Lancing, and Julia M. Hill of Alexandria, LA. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren: Kane, Brandi, Milah, Gabriella, Malani, Peyton, Kashton, Sadie, and Greyson.

Rickie loved being outside and working on small engines. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him, especially his children. Though he is no longer with us, his memory lives on in the beautiful masonry work you’ll find all over Morgan County.

Services will be scheduled at a later time.

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