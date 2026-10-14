Ruby Beatrice Webber, 89

In Loving Memory of Ruby Beatrice Webber December 7, 1936 – October 12, 2026

Ruby Beatrice Webber, born December 7, 1936, passed away on October 12, 2026, leaving behind a lifetime of memories and a family who will forever cherish her. Ruby found joy in the simple things in life. She loved spending time with her cat and, most of all, being surrounded by her family. She enjoyed sitting on the porch with a warm cup of coffee and a handful of saltine crackers, taking in the quiet moments of the day. She also loved watching her favorite soap operas on television. These simple pleasures were a part of who she was, and the memories of those everyday moments will remain close to the hearts of those who loved her. Her family will forever treasure the time they shared with her and the memories that will continue to bring comfort in the days ahead.

Ruby was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Oscar Webber; her infant daughter, Brenda Sue; her son-in-law, Calvin Webber; her mother, Irene Bailey Hoskins; her brother, William Bailey; her sisters, Mary Ann Bailey, Helen Parrott, and Pauline Lowe.

She leaves behind a loving family to cherish her memory, including her children: Rose Ann Webber; Wanda Jean Webber; Carolyn Faye Sharp and husband Lynn; Sam Edward Webber and wife Kelly; David Wane Webber and wife Loretta; and Jimmy Webber and wife Tonya. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, all of whom carry forward her family’s legacy. She leaves behind her brother, JB Bailey and his wife Gloria, a special sister-in-law, as well as her brother-in-law, Don Parrott.

Though Ruby will be deeply missed, the love she shared and the memories she leaves behind will live on through the generations of family who loved her. Her life was woven into the lives of those closest to her, and she will forever hold a special place in their hearts. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family, in the stories they share, and in the simple moments that will always remind them of her.

Ruby’s family will receive friends on Thursday, October 15, 2026, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, with her funeral service immediately following at 7:00 pm, with Reverend Larry Burchfield officiating. Burial will be Friday, October 16, 2026, at 3:00pm at Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.