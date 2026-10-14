Martha Keller Turpin, 82

Martha Keller Turpin, age 82, passed away, October 11, 2026.

Martha was raised in the Catholic tradition and enjoyed attending St. Mary church in Oak Ridge. After moving to Oak Ridge from Huntington West Virginia in 1965 she worked at ORTEC in various capacities for a number of years before moving on to serve as a Contract Administrator at SAIC. She enjoyed playing bridge, and traveling having recently toured parts of Europe with family members.

Martha was preceded in death by her mother and father Mercedes Hart Keller and Marcine Keller, sister Mary Wilcox (and husband James Wilcox), brother James Keller (and wife Patricia ), brother William Keller (and wife Millie Costanzo).

She is survived by her husband of 58 years Ronald Turpin, and sons Steve (Renee), and Brian (Amanda) and grandson Abraham, granddaughters Abagail and Ava; brother Fred Keller (Aldoria ), sisters Judy Franklin, Sue Comeaux (Ron Comeaux deceased) and Becky Esties ( Tommy); and several nieces and nephews as well as many friends from the local community and from her school days in Huntington WV.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at Methodist Medical Center and NHR Health Care Oak Ridge for their for their very kind attention and care they provided during her extended stay.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Graveside services will be held at the Oak Ridge Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, October 17 at 1:00.

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