William Clarence (WC) Harness, 86

William Clarence (WC) Harness passed away at his home in Laurel Grove Tennessee on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at the age of 86 years old.

His story began on July 20, 1940, when he was born to John and Dellie Harness. He was the sixth of nine (9) children.

With the exception of a few moves out of state for work, he lived his entire life in Laurel Grove. He had a fiery personality and worked hard all his life working in manufacturing plants, blasting tunnels, mining coal, working construction, and then repairing vehicles in the automotive business.

He married his great love, Emma Jane (Janie) on May 26, 1962. They had three children, Jeanie, Jason, and Dobie, and spent their lives loving and worrying about them.

His loves in life were Janie (of course), their kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.

He was happiest when he fished, hunted, camped, ginsenged, gardened and took road trips with Mac and Lou Harness – their best friends, brother, and sister-in-law.

A large part of his life was attending Laurel Grove Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and a Sunday School teacher.

He adored his eight grandchildren – Luke Cox, Anna Braden, Brandon Harness, Samantha Harness, Olivia Harness, Sidney Bishop, Isaac Bishop, and Jacob Harness.

His loved visits from his great-grandkids – Kade Aslinger, Avianna Manning, Jayden Harness, Ryland Harness, Kyson Harness, Max Harness, Shiloh Binion, Dillon Harness, Rhett Crappell, Xavier Harness, and Aurora Harness.

The family would like to thank everyone who helped out during his time of sickness including the Covenant Hospice team.

Visitation will be held at Laurel Grove Baptist Church on October 14, 2026, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Service to follow at 1:00 pm with Audrey Goins and Joe Harness officiating.

A graveside service will follow.

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