Roy Edward “R.E.” Nail, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 12, 2026. He was born on October 3, 1962, and was a lifelong resident of Roane County.

R.E. was a graduate of Roane County High School. After completing his education at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, he worked as an instrument mechanic for TVA at the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant, where he was awarded the title of “Nuclear Maintenance Professional of The Year” prior to his retirement, concluding his 33 year career with TVA.

R.E. was a member of Faith Harvest Church in Lenoir City, where he served in multiple capacities. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

One of R.E.’s greatest joys in life was being “Papaw”. He loved attending his granddaughters’ ballgames and supporting them in everything they did. He was an avid UT Vols fan, loved golf, and spending time in the Smoky Mountains. R.E. was a hardworking man who took great pride in providing for and caring for his family. He was always happiest when he was spending time with the people he loved.

He is survived by his loving wife, Reva Nail; children, Alyssa and Andrew Murray; grandchildren, Maisyn, Breck, and Wrenley Murray; sisters, Cheri and Jeff Patton, and Vicki and Doug Smith; sisters-in-law, June Shular and Pam Wilson; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joanne Nail and Roy “Bud” Nail, and his daughter Cara Sauvage.

R.E. leaves behind a lifetime of memories and a legacy of love and laughter that will remain in the hearts of his family and friends. His greatest accomplishment was the love he shared with his family, especially his grandchildren, and his memory will be cherished forever.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at Faith Harvest Church from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4:00 p.m., with Reverend Cal Adams presiding.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home is honored to serve the Nail family.

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