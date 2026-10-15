J.T. Church Jr, Rockwood

J.T. Church Jr., age 88, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. J.T. was born on May 12, 1938, in Grundy County, Tennessee. He was a hardworking man who worked as a machinist and welder for 26 years with DeZurik Manufacturing Company in McMinnville, Tennessee. J.T. proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Rockwood Community Baptist Church and Tri-County DAV Chapter No. 26 in Oliver Springs. In his spare time, J.T. enjoyed fishing, working on lawn mowers, and watching wrestling. He also loved Westerns and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He especially enjoyed watching them play and treasured the time he spent with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ada Frank Davis Church of Rockwood; his son, Scott Church (Shannon Glenn), of McMinnville; his daughter, Tracy Church of Rockwood; grandchildren, Allison Paine of Rockwood, Taylor Wright & husband, Ryan of Tullahoma, Regan Vejar & husband, Juan of Manchester. brothers, Leon Church & wife, Claudia, of Lansing, Michigan, Jimmy Church & wife, Carolyn of McMinnville; sister, Treva Noll & husband, Bryan of Rock Island; sisters-in-law, Margaret Long & Peggy Ragsdale, both of Kingston, and Eula Adams of Rockwood; brother-in-law, Caulie Davis Jr. & wife, Barbara of Harriman. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends who will forever cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, J.T. Church Sr. & Mattie Mae Church, he was preceded in death by his brother, Don Lee Church; sisters, Georgia Brown, Mae Emma Harrison, Ada Lois Vaughn, Linda Faye Butcher, and Dorothy Jean Freeman.

In keeping with J.T.’s wishes, he will be cremated. No additional arrangements have been made at this time but will be announced as soon as information becomes available. An online register book may be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is honored to serve the family of J.T. Church Jr.

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