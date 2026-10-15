Street Paving and Road Milling Projects Underway in Oak Ridge

Brad Jones 2 minutes ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (October 14, 2026) – The City of Oak Ridge is continuing street paving and milling projects at several locations throughout the city this month, with motorists being advised to watch for temporary lane closures and traffic delays.

According to city officials, paving work is underway on Bethel Valley Road, extending from the entrance of Edgemoor Road to the end of Alvin Weinberg Drive. That portion of the project is expected to be completed this week, weather and work conditions permitting.

Milling operations have already taken place on Valley Court, Tulsa Road, and Incline Lane.

Crews are also working on South Tulane Avenue. Once that work is completed, contractors will move to East Division Road, Carnegie Drive, Burgess Lane, and Cumberland View Drive.

Construction activities are scheduled between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., depending on weather and project conditions.

City officials emphasize that all roads will remain open during milling operations, although temporary lane closures may be necessary.

Rogers Group will coordinate traffic control throughout the projects, with assistance from the City of Oak Ridge when needed.

Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution when traveling through construction zones and allow extra travel time.

For additional information, contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875 or visit OakRidgeTN.gov/news.

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About Brad Jones

BBB Communications Owner/Operator Brad Jones has been part of the company since August 1996. A graduate of Coalfield High School in 1987, Brad later earned his degree from the University of Tennessee College of Communications in 1995, where he was honored with the 1995 Broadcast Production Student of the Year Award. Brad began his broadcasting career while still attending college, working at Shop at Home, Inc. from 1993 to 1995. He later worked at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 to 1996 before doing freelance production work in Nashville. In August 1996, he joined the staff at BBB Communications, where he has remained ever since. In 2001, Brad also spent a short time working as a news photographer for WVLT-TV while continuing his role at BBB TV. In addition to his work in local broadcasting, Brad also works part-time at Jewelry Television and works with Packman Productions on “Rivalry Thursday” during football season. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. Nicole works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology Associates. Together they have three children: Trevor Bogard, Chandler Jones, and Naomi Jones, along with three grandchildren: Carter Bogard, Lucas Hayward, and Adalynn Reece Bogard.

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