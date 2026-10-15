Street Paving and Road Milling Projects Underway in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (October 14, 2026) – The City of Oak Ridge is continuing street paving and milling projects at several locations throughout the city this month, with motorists being advised to watch for temporary lane closures and traffic delays.

According to city officials, paving work is underway on Bethel Valley Road, extending from the entrance of Edgemoor Road to the end of Alvin Weinberg Drive. That portion of the project is expected to be completed this week, weather and work conditions permitting.

Milling operations have already taken place on Valley Court, Tulsa Road, and Incline Lane.

Crews are also working on South Tulane Avenue. Once that work is completed, contractors will move to East Division Road, Carnegie Drive, Burgess Lane, and Cumberland View Drive.

Construction activities are scheduled between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., depending on weather and project conditions.

City officials emphasize that all roads will remain open during milling operations, although temporary lane closures may be necessary.

Rogers Group will coordinate traffic control throughout the projects, with assistance from the City of Oak Ridge when needed.

Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution when traveling through construction zones and allow extra travel time.

For additional information, contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875 or visit OakRidgeTN.gov/news.

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