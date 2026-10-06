Angela “Angel” Nelson, Mossy Grove

It is with great sadness that the family of Angela “Angel” Nelson of the Mossy Grove community, announces her passing on Friday, October 2, 2026.

She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends at the age of 54.

Angel is preceded in death by her grandparents Timberline and Betty Hall; and mother, Anita Hall.

She is survived by her devoted husband of thirty-four years, John “Tony” Nelson; children, Hayley, Terra and Alexzandria; brothers, Jimmy Simmers and Jamie (wife, Daisy) Wright.

At her request no formal services will be held. She will be deeply missed.

You are encouraged to share a memory of Angel and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Oak Ridge, TN, is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.

Like this: Like Loading…