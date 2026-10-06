Harold Lee Russell III, Harriman

Harold Lee Russell III, also known as Lee or as his wife adoringly called him “Big Daddy” of Harriman, TN, passed away early Sunday morning, Oct. 4th, 2026, at home with his devoted wife of 39 years Deana by his side, holding his hand as he took his last breath. After a 9 month battle with cancer he finally received his divine healing on the other side. Lee was together with Deana for over 40 1/2 years (39 years married) he was truly devoted to her being each others first loves and best friends. There relationship was one of a kind, they were the definition of the perfect couple, true soulmates in every way. Together they raised two beautiful daughters Leslie & Leann. Lee was the ultimate girl Dad, so loving, caring & protective of his girls. He taught them so much and his influence had a great impact upon them that can never be forgotten. He shared his love of classic rock music and most importantly his passion for classic cars & trucks teaching them automotive repair & refinishing. Lee also became a wonderful father figure to their fiances Jeffrey Robinson & Fred Poffenberger. Lee loved them both as his own sons sharing many good times working in the garage, always being there for his boys in anyway he could. Anyone who knew Lee knew how much he loved & adored his wife & kids, he was the epitome of a true family man who always put them first over everything. Lee was an amazing man with the biggest heart. He was an avid “Chevrolet man” loyal to the brand since childhood. Lee worked most of his career as an automotive technician, an expert at automotive metal fabrication, body repair & paint. Lee also enjoyed spending time working in his garage in Midtown alongside his wife & kids , sharing many happy times together. Lee was a doggie Dad to his precious sidekick Jasper who was usually seen ridin with him in his pickup truck every weekend. He was also a doggie Granddad to his sweet boy Casper. The world truly lost a rare, special, great, amazing man with the most beautiful soul but heaven gained a true angel. He will be incredibly missed by his wife & family until they are all happily reunited again.

He is survived by his wife Deana Russell of Harriman, TN., his oldest daughter & fiance Jeffrey Robinson of Kingston, TN., his youngest daughter Leann Russell & fiance Fred Poffenberger of Kingston, TN., his dog Jasper & granddog Casper.

He is preceded in death by an embryo grandchild of Leslie & Jeff Robinson.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 8th, 2026, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm ET. Graveside and interment services will be on Friday, October 9th, 2026, at 11:00 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Harold Lee Russell III.

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