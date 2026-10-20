Jerry Ray Kelley, Kingston

Jerry Ray Kelley, 73, of Kingston, TN, passed away October 18th, 2026. He was born on March 16th, 1953. His life was marked by kindness, generosity and unwavering devotion to those he loved. He was a devoted husband, father, papaw and friend whose presence made others feel seen, supported and valued.

Jerry proudly served in the United States Army, carrying that same spirit of service into every part of his life. He never hesitated to help someone in need, and caring for others came naturally to him.

With a heart of gold and generous spirit, he expressed his love through thoughtful gestures, helping hands, countless quiet acts of kindness.

For 24 years, Jerry shared his life with his beloved wife, Connie Kelley. Together, they built a family that was his greatest blessing. He was a loving father to his daughters; Melissa Kelley, Angie Poore, Christy Bettis and Ashley Rucker and a granddaughter that was more like a daughter, Nicole Godsey; a son Michael Daugherty; and the memory of an infant son, Jerry Ray.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Vestie Kelley and his twin sister Janice Hooks.

Above all, Jerry cherished his 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He had many little ones to love, laugh with, and spoil. He treasured every minute spent with them, and the love he poured into their lives will remain a lasting part of who they are. Jerry deeply valued the friendship he formed with those he met with each morning at McDonald’s. Their conversations, laughter and fellowship brought warmth and happiness to his days, becoming a meaningful part of his daily routine. Jerry Ray Kelley will be remembered as a man who loved his family with his heart, served others without hesitation, and made the world a better place simply by being a part of it. His life was a blessing, his memory a treasure, and his love a legacy that will live on for generations to come.

Forever loved. Forever missed. Never Forgotten.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Friday, October 23, 2026 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Cal Adams officiating. Interment will follow the service at Laurel Bluff Cemetery with military honors conducted at gravesite. Online register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is honored to serve the Kelley family.

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