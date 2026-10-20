Jeffrey Lynn Stratton, Knoxville

Jeffrey Lynn Stratton age 65 of Knoxville passed away on October 9, 2026.

Jeff lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed every minute. He had a heart of gold. He loved motorcycles and guns; Jeff never met a stranger. Jeff always has a story to tell.

Jeff is survived by his 3 sons, he was so proud of them all and he loved them abundantly, Dustin (Sara) Stratton, Christopher Monday & Bradley Monday. He had 3 grandchildren Austin Monday, Warren Stratton & Avril Stratton. Sisters and Brother Kimberly (Donnie) Ferrell, Kathy Stratton and Bobby Joe Goode Jr. Several nieces and nephews. And his longtime companion Joy Teems, that we want to thank for always being there for him.

Preceded in death by his mother Mildred Whaley Stratton father Jeff Stratton grandparents Andrew Whaley, Grace Whaley.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Mott-McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations is assisting the Stratton family.

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