Covenant Health debuts two aircraft, expands access to lifesaving care 

Photo Courtesy of Covenant Health

Covenant Health has debuted two aircraft for the Covenant Health Air fleet, marking an important milestone for the health system’s air medical transport program and its commitment to expanding access to advanced emergency care across East Tennessee.

“At Covenant Health Air, our goal is simple: provide the right care, at the right time, in the right place for the patients we serve across East Tennessee,” said Danny McCreary, operations and management director for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at Covenant Health. “Whether we’re responding to an accident scene or transporting a patient between hospitals, our team is focused on providing safe, high-quality care while helping patients reach the resources they need as quickly as possible.”

Operated through a partnership with Air Methods, Covenant Health Air provides rapid air medical transport and advanced critical care services for patients experiencing serious illness or injury. The program supports both on-scene responses and interfacility transports, helping ensure patients receive timely access to the appropriate level of care.

Since launching in May 2026, Covenant Health Air has been requested more than 800 times, serving communities across East Tennessee and helping bridge gaps in access to specialized medical services. The program provides critical support for rural communities where rapid access to advanced care can make a lifesaving difference.

The program operates two dual-engine Airbus H135 T3 helicopters based in Morristown in Hamblen County and Rockwood in Roane County. Each aircraft is staffed by Covenant Health clinicians and Air Methods aviation professionals who are available around the clock to serve communities throughout the region.

Covenant Health Air’s helicopters function as flying intensive care units, equipped to deliver advanced medical interventions during transport. The program supports trauma patients, cardiac emergencies, stroke care, high-risk obstetric transports, respiratory emergencies and specialized pediatric and neonatal care.

The new aircraft are equipped with advanced medical technology, including point-of-care ultrasound, whole blood capabilities, tocodynamometer (TOCO) monitoring for obstetric patients, ZOLL AutoPulse® NXT automated CPR device and the Ferno BabyPod 2® neonatal transport system for premature and critically ill newborns.

Covenant Health debuts two dual-engine Airbus H135 T3 helicopters for its Covenant Health Air fleet, expanding access to advanced emergency care across East Tennessee. With bases in Morristown and Rockwood, the aircraft are staffed around the clock by Covenant Health clinicians and Air Methods aviation professionals. Photo Courtesy of Covenant Health

“Patients deserve access to the highest level of care, no matter where they live,” said Terry Neal, manager of Covenant Health Air. “Our crews bring advanced technology, critical care expertise and lifesaving treatments directly to patients across East Tennessee. We are able to begin important interventions before patients ever reach the hospital.”

The new aircraft reflect Covenant Health’s ongoing investment in emergency medical services and commitment to improving access to advanced, lifesaving care for communities across East Tennessee.

Every day, Covenant Health Air helps connect patients with lifesaving treatment and specialized healthcare resources, supporting Covenant Health’s mission to improve the quality of life through better health.

Learn more about Covenant Health Air online at covenanthealth.com/our-services/emergency-medical-services/covenant-health-air.

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