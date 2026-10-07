Janie Lou Cox, Rockwood

Janie Lou Cox, age 88 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 6th, 2026. She was born on May 16th, 1938. She worked for many years as a CNA across the area, serving at Johnson’s, Chamberlain Memorial, and the Harriman Hospital. She and her late husband greatly enjoyed camping and fishing with each other when they were able to. She was proud of her southern roots and the way she was always able to carry herself.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Franklin Benjamin Johnson & Bonnie Jobe; husband: Teddy Vaughn Cox; and her siblings: Charlie Frank Johnson & Marie Gross.

She is survived by:

Daughter: Tina Shrier Hutson (Patrick)

and several other extended family members and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Janie Lou Cox.

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