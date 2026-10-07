Condy Steven McKamey, Rocky Top

Condy Steven McKamey, age 73 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed on October 4, 2026, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was born on September 11, 1953 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Cleo McKamey Sr. and Creola May Green McKamey. Steve was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church and loved fishing and spending time with his family.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Creola McKamey.

Survivors:

Wife Mary Duff McKamey of Rocky Top

Son Jason Brock and Shelly of Caryville

Daughters Jennifer Brock of Rocky Top

Stephanie McKamey of Halls

Andrea McKamey Klink and Jamie of Rocky Top

Brothers Claude McKamey of Knoxville

Cleo McKamey Jr. and Patti of Rocky Top

Sister Claudette ( Cricket ) Kern and Greg of Clinton

7 Grandchildren

And a host of other relatives and friends.

A private graveside service will be held for Mr. McKamey.

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