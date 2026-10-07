Condy Steven McKamey, Rocky Top

Condy Steven McKamey, age 73 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed on October 4, 2026, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was born on September 11, 1953 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Cleo McKamey Sr. and Creola May Green McKamey. Steve was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church and loved fishing and spending time with his family.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Creola McKamey.
Survivors:
Wife Mary Duff McKamey of Rocky Top
Son Jason Brock and Shelly of Caryville
Daughters Jennifer Brock of Rocky Top
Stephanie McKamey of Halls
Andrea McKamey Klink and Jamie of Rocky Top
Brothers Claude McKamey of Knoxville
Cleo McKamey Jr. and Patti of Rocky Top
Sister Claudette ( Cricket ) Kern and Greg of Clinton
7 Grandchildren
And a host of other relatives and friends.
A private graveside service will be held for Mr. McKamey.