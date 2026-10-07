Condy Steven McKamey, Rocky Top

News Department 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 24 Views

Condy Steven McKamey, age 73 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed on October 4, 2026, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was born on September 11, 1953 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Cleo McKamey Sr. and Creola May Green McKamey. Steve was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church and loved fishing and spending time with his family.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Creola McKamey.

Survivors:

Wife   Mary Duff McKamey of Rocky Top

Son   Jason Brock and Shelly of Caryville

Daughters   Jennifer Brock of Rocky Top

                    Stephanie McKamey of Halls

                    Andrea McKamey Klink and Jamie of Rocky Top

Brothers       Claude McKamey of Knoxville

                     Cleo McKamey Jr. and Patti of Rocky Top

Sister            Claudette ( Cricket ) Kern and Greg of Clinton

  7 Grandchildren

And a host of other relatives and friends.

A private graveside service will be held for Mr. McKamey.

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