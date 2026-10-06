James Edward Woodward

December 23, 1947 – October 3, 2026

James Edward Woodward, 78, passed away on October 3, 2026.

He was born in Middletown, Ohio, to the late John and Violet Woodward, and grew up in Springboro, Ohio.

James proudly served as a Navy Corpsman in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969 and was awarded the Purple Heart. After his service, he moved to Tennessee and worked for Pepsi for 33 years.

He enjoyed turkey and deer hunting, fishing, playing guitar, playing pool, and spending time outdoors with family and friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sarah Judy Woodward; his daughter, Bobbie Jo Clements; his siblings, Frank Woodward and Phyllis Chenault; and his special uncle, Bobo Prickett.

He is survived by his son, John Woodward, and his wife, Regina; his son-in-law, Micheal Clements; his grandchildren, Jonathan Woodward, Breelyn Lowe and her husband, Michael, Colt Clements and his wife, Delaney, and Trinity Clements; his great-grandchildren, Anderson, Beau, and Boone; and many other family members and friends.

James will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, husband, Navy veteran, avid pool player, and outdoorsman. He will be deeply missed.

Like this: Like Loading…