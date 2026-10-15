Robert Thomas “Bob” Brodbeck, Harriman

Robert Thomas “Bob” Brodbeck, age 84, of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. Bob had a passion for gardening and found great joy in growing tomatoes and sharing them with his friends. He loved planting flowers and making flower boxes filled with beautiful petunias. Gardening was truly his passion in life. He also enjoyed woodworking and was known for his ability to fix just about anything mechanical. In his younger years, Bob worked on a golf course before proudly serving his country in the United States Navy. Following his military service, he worked as a mechanical engineer for RCA Corporation , Telex Corporation, and Metals Engineering in Kentucky. Bob was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingston and loved being part of the Boiler Room Sunday School class, where he made many special friendships.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Sarah Brodbeck; brother, Don Brodbeck; and his sister, Jean Shiffert.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia Moore Brodbeck of Harriman. The couple was married on July 25, 1969. He is also survived by two daughters, Stephanie Foley and husband, Kip of Nacogdoches, Texas, and Stacy Brodbeck of Lawrenceville, Georgia; his son, Michael R. Brodbeck & wife, Marie of Raleigh, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Chelsea, Danielle, Emily, Robbie, and Brittany; and six great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Janice Nelson of Harriman; special friend, John Browder of Kingston; dear friends, Kent and Karen and Rick Haley of Kingston; his friends in the Boiler Room Sunday School class at First Baptist Church in Kingston; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston, with the date to be announced as soon as arrangements are finalized. Reverend Kyle Beverly and Reverend Dale Darley will officiate. The family invites friends to sign the online register book at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.

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