Viola Rebecca Adams, 97, Powell

News Department 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 10 Views

Viola Rebecca Adams, 97, of Powell, TN, passed away on October 4, 2026. She was born on November 19, 1928 in Damascus, Virginia to the late George and Essie (Philippi) Parker.

Viola was preceded in death by her eleven siblings. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, George Albert Adams, her four children, George Adams, Becky Ward, Connie Chase, Suzanne Lynch; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

You are encouraged to share a memory of Viola and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Oak Ridge, TN, is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.

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