Betty L. Davis Shorter, 100, Clinton

Betty L. Davis Shorter, age 100 of Clinton, went to her heavenly home with Jesus on Friday, October 16, 2026. She was born on May 16, 1926 in her grandmother’s house on Hinds Creek Road in Heiskell. She has been a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church in Clinton and was a devout Christian.

Betty attended college at LMU in Harrogate, TN and Appalachian State University in Boone, NC before her marriage to William C. (Bill) Shorter on October 19, 1946. She went to work for Stone & Webster Engineering (the Manhattan Engineer District) and then spent more than 30 years at the Department of Energy in Oak Ridge before retiring.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents Owen and Lucy Davis, her husband of 65 years, Bill Shorter, daughter Linda McKamey, son-in-law Daniel McBee, grandson Danny Chad Crowey and sister Wanda Disney.

Betty is survived by her daughters: Diane (Stephen) Skeens of Andersonville, Teresa McBee of Norris and son-in-law: Robert McKamey of Clinton.

She has six grandchildren: Bryan (Sue) Walker, Robert Walker both of Clinton; Donna (Sean) Abel of Cordova, TN, Julie Byrd (Ronnie Clowers) of Rocky Top; Chad (Heather) Crowley, Kristi (Joshua) Anderson both of Clinton; step-grandson: Scott McBee (Jennifer) of Knoxville. Great grandchildren: Alexis Seiber, Zachary Walker, TJ Seals, Caleb Walker, Ian Abel, Jackson Malady, Aiden Walker, Asher Anderson, Carly McBee and Stefan Crowley; step great grandchildren: Shanna Jarnigan, Katelyn McBee, Jackson McBee and Greyson McBee. Great-great grandchildren: Easton Seiber, RayLee Seiber and Zykeius Brooms. She is also survived by two of her sisters: Pat Jones of Southlake, TX, Doris Miller of Seymour, TN; brother-in-law: Jim Disney of Knoxville and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A special thank you to all of the wonderful employees at Meadow View Assisted Living. They were all very kind and caring to Betty during her 15 months of living there.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 20 from 5-7 p.m. with funeral to follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor David Seiber officiating.

Interment will be at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all the arrangements.

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