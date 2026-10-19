Tommy Edwin Moles, Andersonville

Tommy Edwin Moles, age 88, of Andersonville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2026. He was a longtime member of Lone Mountain Baptist Church.

Tommy proudly served his country in both the United States Air Force and the Navy Reserves. He served four years in the Air Force as an Airman First Class, working as a mechanic in Reno, Nevada, and Okinawa, Japan. He later joined the Navy Reserves, where he served for more than 20 years as a member of the Seabees Naval Construction Battalion. His service included being called to active duty in Saudi Arabia during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

In addition to his military service, Tommy worked as a butcher for East Tennessee Packing House and as a sheet metal worker. He spent the majority of his civilian career at Y-12 in Oak Ridge, where he eventually retired.

Tommy was a devoted family man and a proud patriot who deeply loved both his family and his country. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. Intelligent and wise, he was always reading about and observing the world around him. He knew “things” about just about EVERYTHING—and he was never short on opinions! His heart, however, was even bigger than his opinions, and he was generous to those he loved.

Tommy enjoyed family gatherings, shooting and working at the sawmill with his boys, collecting antiques, visiting with friends, interacting with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and watching the sun set from the glider in his front yard. Above all, Tommy leaves behind a lasting testimony of faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ollie Moles; his sisters, Betty Reagan, Thelma Hickman, Lois Phillips, and Carrie Humphrey; and his son, Adam Moles.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle Moles; his sister, Marie Cole; his brother, Ralph Moles (Nellie); his sons, Tommy Moles (Traci), Eddie Moles (Robin), Jason Moles (Stephanie), Matt Moles (Lisa), and Josh Moles (Jade). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, JR Moles, Brittany Moles, Whittany Youtsey, Caleb Jacks, Josh Moles, Mikayla Moles, Jordan Phillips, Sadie Moles, and Jesse Clowers; six precious great-grandchildren; and many dear family members and friends.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff at Ben Atchley Veterans’ Home and the UT Hospice nursing team for the compassionate service they provided to Tommy and his family. They are especially grateful to Christina (Ben Atchley Veterans’ Home) and Katrina (UT Hospice), who consistently went above and beyond with their care and support. May God bless each of you tenfold for your kindness.

The family will receive friends at Emory Valley Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 21, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., with the funeral service to follow, Rev. Doug Fielden and Matt Moles officiating.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 22, at 8:30 a.m. at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

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