Ruth Ellen Duff, age 90 passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2023.

Ruth is survived by her husband, James “Jim” Duff; Daughters, Linda Duff Bearden of Acworth, GA, and Kristy Duff of Knoxville; Son, Ronnie Duff of Knoxville; Granddaughter, Amy Mottsinger; and Great Granddaughters, Sami and Emily Perry of Knoxville.

The graveside service will be on Monday, January 8, 2023, at 11:00 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

