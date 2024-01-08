Isaac H. “Ike” Tucker, Lancing

Mr. Isaac H. “Ike” Tucker, age 89 of Lancing, passed away Thursday, January 4, 2024, a few hours before his brother Frank. He served in the United States Navy and retired from Chrysler Corporation.

Ike was preceded in death by his wife: Ginger, his parents: Jack and Nellie, son: Brian, brothers: Herman, TJ, James, Lewis, Martin, Bob, and Sam, and sister: Creola.

Ike was a member of the Black Diamond Masonic Lodge #625 F&AM of Petros, and an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs.

He is survived by his children: Alan, Candy, and Misty. Grandchildren: AJ and Carmella, Savannah, Kaylenea, and Jonathan. Great-grandchildren: Eliana and David Sister: Carrie Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Caregiver: Kay Lifelong friend: Vernon.

In conjunction with Ike’s brother Frank, the family will receive friends on Monday, January 8, 2024, from 11 am-1 pm at the Union Baptist Church,3615 Knoxville Hwy, Wartburg, TN. Funeral services will follow with Bro. Don Long and Bro. Matt Ward officiating. Interment will follow in Petros Cemetery, with Full Military Honors provided by the Brandon-Kries American Legion Post 149.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Isaac H. “Ike” Tucker.

