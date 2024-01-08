Doris Richardson Anz, Knoxville

Doris Richardson Anz, of Knoxville, widow of Bertrand M. Anz, Sr., passed away peacefully on January 5, 2024. She was born on November 7, 1927, in Lafayette, Indiana, the only daughter of Hattie Vernon and Herbert Richardson, Sr. She spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Louisville KY, later moving to Philadelphia PA, and finally settling in Knoxville. Throughout her life, she volunteered for many organizations and was active in politics. She was of the Presbyterian faith.

Surviving are three children, Dr. Bertrand Anz of Opelika, Alabama, Kerry Lundelius (John) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Cheryl Hartis (Jerry) of Knoxville; five grandchildren, Lisa Persons (John) of Opelika, Dr. Abigail Smith (Ryan) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Dr. Marq Anz (Karen) of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, Dr. Adam Anz (Candace) of Pensacola, Florida, and Kerry Beth Ribelin of Fort Worth; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; her half-brother, Vernon Thompson; daughter-in-law, Linda Anz; and grandson-in-law Nathan Ribelin.

A private family memorial will be held on Tuesday, January 9, at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Alabama.

