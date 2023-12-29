Tommy Gerald Cooper, Powell

Tommy Gerald Cooper, age 70, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2023, at his home in Powell, TN.

From a young age, Tommy loved tinkering with cars, ultimately leading him to settle in Fort Worth, TX where he owned and operated Coop’s Automotive. When he wasn’t working, Tommy could be found drag racing, collecting car memorabilia, playing music with family and friends, riding his motorcycle, or simply enjoying the stillness and beauty of an early morning fishing trip.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Elsie Cooper; spouse, Kathleen Fox; brothers, Donald Cooper and Ronald Cooper; sister, Shirley Cooper Shultz; and grandchildren, Emily Cooper and Victoria Bullard.

Tommy is survived by his children, Tommy Calvin Cooper, Elisa (Tim) Belcher, Gracie Bullard (Cheryl Bullard), and Holly Ham Jacobs (Dain); siblings, Michael (Carolyn) Cooper and Barbara Cooper Anderson; grandchildren, Blaine Belcher, Morgan Belcher, Brandon Cooper, Jayden Jacobs, Harley Jacobs, Emma Jacobs, and Hannah Jacobs; special family members and friends, Donna Baxter and Ralph Ham, Ray Daniels, Shannon Daniels, Jimmy Coward, Dale Coward, Dennis Beets, Donnie Calloway, David Phelps, Melissa Shoffner, Joe Shoffner, Dennis Collins, Jerry Johnson, Jimmy Monroe, and Brian Johnson; last and certainly not least, Tommy leaves behind his beloved Pudgy, the dog – who may miss him more than anyone else.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 28, 2023, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. The Last Ride will take place on January 2, 2023, leaving Holley Gamble Funeral Home at 2:00 pm.

The staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Mr. Tommy G. Cooper.

