Dwight A. Johnson, Oak Ridge

Dwight A. Johnson, age 70, of Oak Ridge, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2023. Dwight’s early career was in the banking industry, employed with The Bank of Oak Ridge and Y-12 Federal Credit Union. At the urging of his eldest brother, Paul, he began his second career in commercial construction. This led Dwight to establishing his own residential remodeling business in which he excelled. Reliable, honest, & hardworking was Dwight’s trademark, not only in business but also in life.

Dwight was preceded in death by parents, Sue & Paul Johnson; and brothers, Paul and Bob Johnson. Survivors include son, Andy Johnson; daughter, Bonnie Johnson; former wife, Christina Johnson; siblings, Donald Lewis Johnson, Priscilla Carpenter, Joyce Smith, Vickie Stout, and Rose Pemberton; as well as many other relatives, friends, & loved ones.

The family would like to express special thanks to Dwight’s sister, Vickie Stout, and her husband, Fred Stout, for their constant love & care during Dwight’s time of need.

The family will receive friends 10 am-12 pm Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at Weatherford Mortuary, with a funeral service to follow at 12 pm. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

