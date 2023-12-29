New K-9 in Rockwood

Dudley Evans 4 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 0 Views

The Rockwood Police Department would like to introduce its newest paws on the streets. K-9 Dexter is highly trained in the detection of narcotics. His partner is Officer Charles Haubrich. This team is committed to the efforts in the Rockwood community to get drugs off the streets. The Rockwood Police Department would like to thank each member of the Rockwood City Council and Mayor Jolly for their unwavering support of the efforts to make the city a better and safer place to raise families.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Oak Ridge Water Main Break

AVOID Oak Ridge Turnpike at Salem Road due to a large water main break. Public …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d