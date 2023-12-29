New K-9 in Rockwood

The Rockwood Police Department would like to introduce its newest paws on the streets. K-9 Dexter is highly trained in the detection of narcotics. His partner is Officer Charles Haubrich. This team is committed to the efforts in the Rockwood community to get drugs off the streets. The Rockwood Police Department would like to thank each member of the Rockwood City Council and Mayor Jolly for their unwavering support of the efforts to make the city a better and safer place to raise families.
Tags Charles Haubrich Dexter K-9 Mayor Jason Jolly Officer Police Department Roane County Rockwood RPD
