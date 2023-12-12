Emma Susan Henderson, Roane County

Emma Susan Henderson left this world on Dec. 10, 2023. Emma was born on Sept. 9, 1961, better known to her family and friends as “Susie Cox”. Susie grew up in the Westel/ Rockwood area. She was much loved and will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her father: Edward Cox, brother: Paul Cox, sister: Eva Claiborne.

She is survived by husband: Scott Henderson,

Daughter: Jessica Hyde along with spouse David and their daughters Emma, Gracie & Lily.

Son: Jeremy Davis along with spouse Jennifer and son Peyton.

Family will have a service on Dec.19 at West Hills Presbyterian Church in Harriman, TN. Receiving will be 5:30-6:30 with a short service to follow immediately after. Mourners are encouraged in lieu of sending flowers to make a donation in Emma’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, an organization dear to her heart.

This is a courtesy obituary from Evans Mortuary.

