A. David Hembree, Rockwood

Mr. A. David Hembree, age 84 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on November 26, 1939, in Rockwood. He was a graduate of Rockwood High School, class of 1957. He was an Elder Emeritus of the 1st Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Rockwood. He graduated from LSU’s Graduate School of Banking in 1969. After banking for 37 years he retired as vice president of Regions bank. He was a member and former treasurer of Rockwood Golf & Country Club. He was a 2nd flight champion of the Rockwood Golf and Country Club in the 1970s. David was also an avid UT fan. He is preceded in death by his parents: Alvin & Arleva Hembree; Sister-in-law: Donna Hembree. He is survived by:

Wife of 61 years: Jenny Long Hembree

Sons: Wade Hembree (Melanie) of Alpharetta, GA

Mark Hembree (Kathy) of Clinton, TN

Daughter: Meredith Denobriga (Phil) of Kingsport, TN

5 Grandchildren: Walker, Molly, Will & Emily Hembree, Macy Denobriga

Brother: Larry Hembree

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Christian Church, 328 W Rockwood St, Rockwood, TN 37854. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 16th, 2023, at 12:00 pm ET at the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Rockwood with Dr. Ron Buck officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. A. David Hembree

