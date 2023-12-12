Dave Cross named new Oak Ridge Electric Director

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Dec. 11, 2023) – The City of Oak Ridge has named Dave Cross as its new Electric Director.

Cross previously served with Plateau Electric Cooperative for 37 years before retiring in September.

“For the last 15 years, I was CEO of Plateau Electric Cooperative, which is a Tennessee electric distribution cooperative that serves 17,500 meters in Scott and Morgan counties,” said Cross. “For the 22 years before that, I was Chief Financial Officer and Director of Financeand Accounting there.”

Cross has served on the boards of several organizations including the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association (TECA) Board of Directors served as Vice-President and then President of the Association.

He has completed the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association (TVPPA) Certified Power Executive (CPE) program and has also served as the at-large Cooperative Director, Secretary/Treasurer and Executive Committee on the TVPPA Board of Directors.

“Dave Cross has a wealth of experience in running electric systems in East Tennessee and is a great fit for our organizational culture,” said Oak Ridge City Manager Randy Hemann. “We look forward to having Dave on our team as we continue to grow Oak Ridge while maintaining a culture of great customer service to our citizens, businesses and industry partners.”

Cross graduated from Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management. He was Salutatorian of his high school graduating class in Clarkrange, Tennessee.

He has lived in East Tennessee the majority of his life and is excited to get involved in the Oak Ridge community.

“My wife Cheryl and I have been married for 39 wonderful years and have been blessed with six children and twograndchildren,” Cross said. “I’m also very active in my church and serve as a deacon.”

He begins Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Cross will be sworn in at the January 8, 2024, City Council meeting.

