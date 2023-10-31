Nettie Ellison, Kingston

Mrs. Nettie Ellison, 75, of Kingston passed away on October 27, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Rockwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Sam Jasper & Nettie Gladys Ellison.
Six brothers: William “Dub” Franklin Ellison, Carl Ellison, Bruce Ellison, Leroy Ellison, Ross Ellison, and Jasper Ellison.
Sisters: Dorothy Ellison, Francis Ellison, and Jeanette Ellison.
She is survived by her sister: Judy Barry of Harriman.
Brothers: Clarence Ellison of Harriman and Carlos Ellison of Pennsylvania.
Special friends: Dane & Emily Hardin and Mary Stewart.
Great niece: Haley Snow.
Very special friend: Renee Reed of Rockwood.
And many other family and friends.
The family and friends will meet on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 2:00 PM in Roane Memorial Gardens for graveside services.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Nettie Ellison, during this difficult time.