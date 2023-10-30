UCOR’s Miller named outstanding leader by National Safety Council

Oak Ridge, Tenn., October 30, 2023 – The National Safety Council (NSC) presented United Cleanup Oak Ridge’s (UCOR) Stephanie Miller with the Marion Martin Award for professional excellence and women’s leadership. Miller leads the safety program for UCOR’s Critical Projects and Waste Operations organizations.

The award recognizes women in the safety arena who not only have paved the way for other women to be successful in the profession, but also have individually distinguished themselves professionally. The award’s namesake was the first female head of a state government agency in Maine, serving 15 years as the state’s secretary of labor and industry. In that role, she worked for equal pay, industrial safety, child labor protection, and collective bargaining.

During her dozen years with UCOR and its parent companies, Miller, a single mom of two daughters, is credited with leveraging the promotion and advancement of more than 20 women in the company’s safety and health program. Professionally she has distinguished herself through contributing to programs that enhance worker safety. Examples of those programs include UCOR’s Mission Ready Program that focuses on fitness for duty, a heat strain prevention program that has significantly reduced recordable heat-related illnesses, and award-winning safety innovation programs.

“I’m honored to receive this award,” Miller said. “I feel very fortunate that I work for a company that has such a strong safety culture and has allowed me to be involved in several safety initiatives aimed at ensuring our workers go home at the end of the day in the same safe condition they arrived.”

Miller works for the advancement of women in safety through a variety of channels, including as a founding member and corporate champion of the Amentum Emerging ESH Professionals Program. As a member of the American Industrial Hygiene Association, Miller serves on the Murray State University Department of Occupational Safety and Health Academic Advisory Council and was instrumental in establishing an Industrial Hygiene Technician Apprenticeship Program with Roane State Community College.

“NSC is proud to celebrate women who are committed to safety and inclusion through its Marion Martin Award, and Stephanie Miller is a professional we are thrilled to honor this year,” said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO. “Stephanie has helped advance the careers of more than 20 women in safety and health roles during her time at UCOR and embodies the spirit of this award through and through. It is with great pleasure we present her with this award.”

UCOR, an Amentum-led partnership with Jacobs and Honeywell, is the DOE Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management’s lead environmental cleanup contractor. The company’s 2,200+ workers are dedicated to safely reducing environmental risk on the Oak Ridge Reservation while helping DOE’s Office of Science and the National Nuclear Security Administration continue their important missions. Learn more about the company at UCOR.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...