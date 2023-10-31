K-9 Officer Shadow, Rockwood

K-9 Shadow- 05/22/2008 -E.O.W 10/14/2023

It is with a heavy heart we regret to inform the Citizens of the City of Rockwood and the Citizens of Roane County of the passing of Rockwood Police Department’s retired K-9, K-9 Shadow on October 14, 2023 (Saturday). K-9 Shadow and I became partners on July 01, 2012, and at that time trained with K-9 Officers from Harriman Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Sunbright Police Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. K-9 Shadow served the Rockwood Police Department and his community with Courage, Pride, and Dedication for ten years and in that time found 533 pounds of marijuana, 377 pounds of methamphetamine, 62 pounds of heroin, and 28 pounds of cocaine as well as locating two missing juveniles. K-9 Shadow assisted several Law Enforcement Agencies such as Harriman Police, Kingston Police, Roane County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and especially the Officers of the Rockwood Police Department when called upon to detect illegal drugs whether it was a traffic stop or searching a school.

K-9 Shadow also Worked within the community by participating in several K-9 demonstrations in schools for Community Interest groups. K-9 Shadow was retired on January 01, 2019, by the late Chief Bill Stinnett and was given to me to live his retirement days. K-9 Shadow will be missed as a member of the Rockwood Police Department but will never be forgotten for his loyal and dedicated service. A MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD FOR K-9 SHADOW ON FRIDAY 11/03/2023 FROM 6:00 PM TO 8:00 PM AT EVANS MORTUARY. Evans Mortuary is located at 805 North Gateway Ave Rockwood, TN 37854. On a personal note, K-9 Shadow was more than just my partner, he was my best friend, my eyes, ears, and nose out on the street, and did whatever asked of him, never complaining nor seeming to want to rest. Once retired K-9 Shadow became part of my family and deemed himself the protector and guardian of all my grandchildren.

I also want to give a special thank you out to the South Rhea Animal Hospital (865 Rhea County Highway Dayton, TN 37321) for the exceptional care and compassion they gave K-9 Shadow as well as the owners and employees of the Constant Companion Pet Crematorium (2417 Georgetown Road NW Cleveland, TN 37311) who went above and beyond to help me and my family in this time of loss. Rest in Peace Buddy, Job Well Done, we all have it from here and someday I will see you on the other side of that Rainbow Bridge.

Respectfully

K-9 Officer Charles P. Haubrich

