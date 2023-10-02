Baby Gemma Grace Green

Gemma Grace Green, infant daughter of Zack and Meredith Green passed into the Arms of Jesus into eternal life on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Tim Farr, Mary Billings, and Lowell Green.

Survivors include:

Parents: Zack & Meredith Green of Rockwood, TN

Grandparents: Missy Dowker Green of Rockwood, TN

Mark Green of Rockwood, TN

Brian & Vicki Mullins of Harriman, TN

Great Grandparents: Jim & Judy Dowker of Rockwood, TN

Betsy Farr of Kingston, TN

Deanna Green of Rockwood, TN

Aunts & Uncles: Morgan & Dalton Kirkland of Harriman, TN

Jess Mullins of Harriman, TN

Hunter Green of Harriman, TN

Hailey Green of Knoxville, TN

Special Cousins: Cooper, Sawyer, and Melia

And several Great Aunts and Great Uncles, Cousins, Other Relatives, and Friends.

“Everything about Gemma is absolute perfection. She is the definition of pure and innocent love. She is her momma and daddy’s world and always will be. Gem spent her little bit of time on this earth impacting the lives of her parents, family, and all those who loved her. The first breath she ever took, she took in the presence of Jesus. She knows nothing but perfection. She is truly our guardian angel. We will see you again one day, our Green girl, our Gemstone, our Hunny, our Babydoll, the love of our lives. What a day that will be.”

The family will receive friends Sunday, October 1, 2023, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Roger Britton officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Gemma Grace Green.

