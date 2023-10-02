Linda Ann Lino, Harriman

It is with profound sadness and deepest spiritual hope that the Lino family announces the passing of our beloved matriarch Linda Ann Lino on September 29, 2023, at the age of 74. A courageous battle against lung cancer concluded following 4 months of intensive treatment. Linda completed her journey to spiritual glory surrounded by family at home in Harriman, TN.

She is survived by her devoted husband Joseph, her six children Josette, John, Brian, Bart, Melanie, and Alison, and six grandchildren Gina, Taylor, Alexandra, Michael, Gabriella, and Nora.

Linda Ann Rotsheld was born in Queens, NY on July 27, 1949. Her organizational skills and genuine care for others led to a successful office administration career and rich family life. At home, her international culinary wonders were matched in scale only by her international travels. Visiting dozens of countries around the globe, she perfectly balanced her duties at home with the frequent demands of a large family. She often packed a second empty bag to fill with gifts for an impossibly long list of loved ones. Linda lived out her Christian faith through lifestyle evangelism, leaving a lasting impression upon her family and in all of her travels.

Friends are invited to say a final farewell to Linda at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, Tennessee on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a Rosary Service immediately following. Funeral services will begin at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10:00 am for Requiem Mass and conclude with internment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Repast service will follow at Blessed Sacrament. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Lino Family.

