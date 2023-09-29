Randall Lee “Randy” Lane, Rocky Top

Randall Lee “Randy” Lane born August 13, 1961, age 62, of Rocky Top Tennessee passed away peacefully on Monday, September 25, 2023, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Randy was born and raised in Lake City, Tennessee. A 1978 graduate of Lake City High School, he enlisted and served in the United States Marine Corp following graduation and remained a proud veteran.

He worked in construction and mechanics for numerous years and loved the outdoors, especially camping and spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and genuine friend who will be dearly missed and always remembered.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents James Lane, Ruby Harmon, and stepfather John Henry Harmon, brothers Kenneth Ray Lane, Bill Lane, Terry Lane, sister Margaret Sharp all of Lake City, and brother John Lane of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife Tammy Lane, children Josh Lane, Alisa Lane Hairell of Nashville, and Tyler Braden, grandchildren Hadley Lane, Isla Hairell, Anthony and Willow Braden, siblings Tim Lane and Faye Hall both of Lake City and a host of special family and friends.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Sunday, October 1, 2023. A memorial service will follow the visitation beginning at 4:00 PM.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...