Annual Oak Ridge High School WildBand Fruit Sale Is Here!

Oak Ridge High School WildBand earned the top class 5A band spot September 23 at the Clinch River Classic competition. The performance was titled “WildBand presents…METAL.” In addition to first place for the band, WildBand received first place for percussion, second place for drum majors and second place for guard. Photo(s) courtesy Michael Johnson.

The award-winning Oak Ridge High School WildBand is in the midst of its fresh fruit fundraiser this fall! The band consistently earns superior ratings and top-ranking placements at regional marching band competitions, while also providing the community with artistic enrichment through many annual concerts and football game halftime shows. Our indoor percussion ensemble and winter guard also achieve the highest scores and rankings in regional contests; and in 2022 both made finals in regional WGI competitions. The indoor percussion ensemble went on to achieve a historic 10th place finals finish at the WGI World Championship in Dayton Ohio. Also in Spring 2023, ORHS Symphonic Band had the honor of receiving a Superior Rating at ETSBOA Concert Assessment. This year’s current competition and halftime presentation is titled “WildBand Presents…METAL.”

WildBand Director Michael Spirko said, “While students are developing skills through practice on the field and in the concert hall, the WildBand is also serving the community through this gift of music that elevates the atmosphere at some of the most beloved sporting events, festivals, and concerts. We appreciate how the Oak Ridge and the East Tennessee community support WildBand so it can continue with the same success, rigor, and standards of excellence.”

Fresh fruit from Florida, boxed and delivered free by band members, has become a winter holiday tradition at Oak Ridge High School. You can select fresh oranges, grapefruits and apples between now and November 3. Then, choose free delivery or online ordering for an additional shipping fee.

What makes this WildBand Fruit Sale so popular? Most fruit orders are harvested the same day they ship, bringing you the freshest product possible! Choose from navel oranges, pink grapefruit, Hamlin juice oranges, mandarin oranges, or red-delicious apples. The fruit is packaged in shaped trays that keep the product cushioned during transport and Florida Indian River Groves offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Proceeds from the fruit sale benefit the award-winning ongoing band program. Needs range from keeping band trucks and trailers running to transport band gear, to uniform upkeep, to apparel and flags for color guard that perform with the band during halftime shows. Band Boosters also use proceeds for support needs such as student snacks and meals during long events and away games.

“You might not think a little thing like water and snacks matter, but they do to a big group like this on such an intense practice and performance schedule. Also, the ability to keep trucks and trailers hauling our largest instruments,” said Band Booster Co-President Amber Rathmell.

You may order online through our WildBand website, www.wildband.org, or through a current WildBand student. To order via the website with a credit card or check, click on the Fruit Sale icon to enter the online store. WildBand will also be selling fruit at ORHS home football games on October 13, 20 and 26. Order from a band member by November 3 to receive items delivered free in December for the holidays. For more information or questions about ordering, contact Tonya Jamois, Fruit Sale Coordinator, at wildbandfruitsale@gmail.com.

“We are so grateful to the community for the support of our awesome and talented kids through our Band Booster fundraisers!” said Band Booster Co-President Chrissy Moore.

If you don’t want to order fruit, but would still like to support the ORHS WildBand, please consider a tax-deductible donation payable to ORHS Band Boosters sent to 1450 Oak Ridge Turnpike Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Or donate specifically for band truck/trailer maintenance here.

