Patricia (Pat) Ann (Daugherty) Keathley, Petros

Patricia (Pat) Ann (Daugherty) Keathley, age 68 of Petros passed away peacefully Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Victorian Square Assisted Living and Memory Care in Rockwood, TN.

Pat is preceded in death by her mother Dora Ruth Burgess, father Edward Daugherty, and sister Kathy Daugherty Stewart.

She is survived by her brother Robert Daugherty, son Richard Keathley II (Julie), and grandchildren Anthony Keathley, Matthew Keathley, and Lyla Keathley.

Pat retired as a correctional officer at the Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary. She loved to be on the go and spend time with family and friends. Her greatest pride and joy were her grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

Pats wishes were to be cremated. No services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patricia (Pat) Ann (Daughterty) Keathley.

