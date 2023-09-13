Patricia (Pat) Ann (Daugherty) Keathley, Petros

News Department 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 45 Views

Patricia (Pat) Ann (Daugherty) Keathley, age 68 of Petros passed away peacefully Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Victorian Square Assisted Living and Memory Care in Rockwood, TN.

Pat is preceded in death by her mother Dora Ruth Burgess, father Edward Daugherty, and sister Kathy Daugherty Stewart.

She is survived by her brother Robert Daugherty, son Richard Keathley II (Julie), and grandchildren Anthony Keathley, Matthew Keathley, and Lyla Keathley.

Pat retired as a correctional officer at the Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary. She loved to be on the go and spend time with family and friends. Her greatest pride and joy were her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. 

Pats wishes were to be cremated. No services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patricia (Pat) Ann (Daughterty) Keathley.

About News Department

Check Also

Philip “Andy” Andrew Fisher Sr, 59

Philip “Andy” Andrew Fisher Sr., age 59, passed away on September 12, 2023 at his …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: