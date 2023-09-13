David R. Cagle, Kingston

David R. Cagle, age 65, of Kingston, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023, at the Life Care Center of Morgan County. He was an avid angler, hunter, and outdoorsman. David worked at Morgan County Correctional Complex/Brushy Mountain for 41 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Viola Cagle.

David is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Susan Cagle; daughter, Alisha Cagle Puentes (Robert); son, James (“J.D.”) Cagle (Courtney); grandchildren, Lexie Cagle, Abbie Cagle, Ace Cagle, and Addie Cagle; and special friends, Larry Bell and Bill Hoover.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston, Friday, September 15, 2023, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to www.ducks.org. Kyker Funeral in Kingston is serving the Cagle Family.

