We are sad to announce the passing of Kevin Dwayne Helton on September the 11th 2023 at UT Medical Center, Kevin passed peacefully surrounded by his family. All that knew him, knew he was full of life, he played hard, he loved hard, and he lived hard.

He is survived by his mother Georgia Brown Ogle, his sister Heather Louise Garza, and his stepfather Jimmy Ray Ogle, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, a vast number of friends, coworkers, and classmates.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 1:00-3:00 PM with a Celebration of Life Service to follow in the chapel. www.holleygamble.com

