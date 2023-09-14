Richard C. Miller, Harriman

Mr. Richard C. Miller, age 85 of Harriman, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023. He was born on January 24, 1938 in LA County, California. After being divorced for 40+ years, Ginger and Richard reunited via computer and remained together until his passing. Their daughter, Debbie, moved on to the property to care for them, do the shopping, and run errands. He worked for several years as a chef and last worked as a general manager of a service department in the automotive industry. He is preceded in death by his parents: Carlton Miller & Lois Miller; and his son: Mitchell A. Miller. He is survived by:

Partner & Former Spouse: Ginger L. Patterson

Children: Christopher Ray Wingo, Scott Miller, Deborah L. Miller Driggers, Marc A. Miller

Grandchildren: Kailee & Zander Wingo, LeeAnna & Christopher Townsend, Marc Miller Jr

Great Grandchildren: William Sexton, Christopher & Cayden Townsend

Cremation arrangements have been made. An honorary get-together is scheduled for Monday, September 25, 2023, at the Roane County Park. Debbie will post updates on her Facebook page and we will have the updated times on this obituary as well. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Richard C. Miller.

