Vicky Spradlin, Lancing

Vicky Spradlin, age 61, of Lancing, entered the Gates of Heaven at her home on Monday, July 10, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Spradlin; mother Ruby Landrum; grandparents Tom & Mary Landrum and brother Roger Smithers.

Vicky is survived by her daughter, Autumn Spradlin & fiancé Karl Beck of Washington; sisters Kathy & Jeff Moore, Glenna & David Landrum, Sue & Temple Thomas and Janice Sexton all of Lancing; brothers James & Georgia Smithers and Robert & Burlene Landrum both of Lancing; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

The family will be honoring Vicky’s wishes for cremation with no memorial services planned at this time.

